We have readers in four counties, Polk, Highlands, Lake and Sumter. No matter which county we are in, we get feedback from readers that sounds something like this:
“You are the local paper. Can’t you do anything about the Indianapolis Speedway that are our roads? We have the worst and most reckless drivers in Florida, and the cops don’t seem to care.”
Sound familiar? Just how well do you know your community and how safe your roads are? Here’s a little test for you to take ahead of time before I give you the answers.
How does your county compare in car accidents, population-adjusted, to the other three counties we cover, or to a big city like Miami-Dade or the state of Florida average?
How do you think your county compares in car wreck fatalities, as a percentage of the population to other counties in central Florida or to Miami-Dade or to the state of Florida?
Which do you think your county has more of: bicycle crashes, motorcycle crashes or crashes involving pedestrians?
How does your county compare in the percentage of hit and run crashes?
Here’s some shocking data.
Did you guess that Sumter, Highlands, Polk and Lake counties each have a higher fatality rate for car crashes than the state of Florida or Miami-Dade? That’s not good. I would not have guessed that.
So maybe our readers were right. Seems like each county has work to do on making their roads safer.
For those readers in Highlands County, as a percentage of the population, you have double the state average for car fatalities. Yes, you were worried about your fellow drivers for a good reason.
What did you guess had the higher fatality rate: Motorcycle crashes, bicycle
crashes or pedestrian crashes? If you guess pedestrian fatalities occurred most frequently you would be right. I thought it was all those crazy motorcycles weaving in and out of lanes on the highway. Or those bicyclists who think the stop sign is for cars only.
What causes pedestrian deaths to be number one? Our move to big trucks and SUVs is partly to blame. Those big front ends don’t allow a walker to be flipped up on the hood but instead are violently thrown forward on the concrete taking the full impact of the heavy large vehicle.
Drugs and alcohol are big contributors. About 47% of all pedestrian incidents with moving vehicles involve either the pedestrian or driver under the influence.
A majority of fatalities with pedestrians and cars occur at night when visibility is poor. Think of bringing a flashlight if you are walking.
About 72% of all pedestrian fatalities occur at crosswalks. About one-third of those occurred when the driver of the vehicle was turning left in the intersection and ran over a pedestrian, who always has the right of way.
Polk County has a higher incidence of fatal crashes involving pedestrians or motorcycles or bicycles than Miami-Dade and generally higher than the state as a whole. That’s not good and needs some analysis done by the county.
Each of the four central Florida counties has a lower incidence of hit and run crashes than the state or Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade has almost four times the number of hit and runs as a percentage of the population that Highlands has.
Maybe people in small-town Central Florida are more trustworthy?
What does this data tell us about appropriate public policy for these four counties.
Were you surprised?
What do you think? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .