On Dec. 16, 2022, Jontae Solomon Haywood was reported as a missing juvenile. That evening, Haywood’s body was found near C.R. 557 in Bushnell, deceased due to a gunshot wound. Investigators were able to determine the people responsible for Haywood’s death were negligently handling a firearm, Haywood when the firearm discharged, killing him, according to a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) press release.
The release said the individuals then moved the victim’s body and hid it to prevent discovery. The investigation also reportedly revealed an adult was present during the incident and did not make any attempt to intervene to prevent the teen’s death.
On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, SCSO detectives obtained arrest warrants for:
Tervaris Eugene Jackson, Jr. of Bushnell, 15, - arrested for aggravated manslaughter, improper disposal of human remains / biological material, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and failure to report a death to the medical examiner.
Trevon Donte Battle of Leesburg, 16 – arrested for aggravated manslaughter, improper disposal of human remains / biological material, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and failure to report a death to the medical examiner.
Bradford Nethercot of Bushnell, 70, was arrested and charged with one count of child neglect resulting in great bodily harm, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jackson and Nethercot were arrested by the SCSO and were booked into the Sumter County Detention Center. Battle was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Sumter County’s warrant and booked into the Lake County Detention Center.