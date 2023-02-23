Three South Sumter High School students were recognized for their work in the recent Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition.
Hayes Jefferies received a Silver Key for her painting “Aisha,” Giovanna Davis received an honorable mention for her work, “Tree Frog” painting and Penelopy Vega received an honorable mention for her work, “Push Down and Twist.”
The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards were founded in 1923 and, for nearly a century, have inspired bold ideas in creative teens throughout the country, according to South Sumter High School teacher Melissa Ngo.
The organization supports student achievement in the visual and literary arts and is today’s largest source of scholarships for creative teens.
The program is designed for creative teens in grades seven through 12, aged 13 years and up, living in the U.S., military bases or in Canada.