Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent which is a time for meditation, fasting, self-examination and contemplation. Christians tend to consider their own mortality and sins during this time to prepare for Easter, which marks the end of Lent. Often people give up certain things as a sacrifice honoring Christ’s sacrifice, according to representatives of Lake Deaton United Methodist Church.
Ash Wednesday takes place 46 days before Easter and the day after Fat Tuesday-Shrove Tuesday-Mardi Gras. Christians will have ashes placed on their forehead in a cross pattern during the day, or during church services, to represent repentance and death.
At Lake Deaton United Methodist Church in The Villages, the day started early, administering ashes beginning at 7:30 a.m. for drive-up believers. An Ash Wednesday 5 p.m. service was also available.
The ashes that were used come from the burning of the palms from the previous year’s Palm Sunday services. There is no time requirement for the ashes, but many Christians will keep them on their forehead until the evening. Ash Wednesday is the one observance that is celebrated by almost all Christian traditions (Catholic, Lutheran, United Methodist, Baptist, etc.).
Lake Deaton also offers a Lenten Devotional Series for 40 days leading into Easter. Simply go to the Church website to sign up. www.lakedeatonumc.com go to “what’s happening” at the top and click on “Lenten”.