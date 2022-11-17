David Casto, director of Sumter County’s Emergency Management said it was definitely a little sketchy on Thursday morning, as the storm made its way through – Hurricane Nicole made the projected curve, going through Brooksville and putting Sumter on the right or east side of the center.
He said sustained winds in Sumter were at about 30 to 40 miles per hour and some gusts in the 50s. Though he did point out there might have been areas that weren’t reporting where winds and gusts may have been higher.
He said they rely on weather stations for the readings and some areas are not covered by the stations.
He said the hardest part about the event was decision making.
He noted that when it’s a more powerful hurricane, the decisions to close schools, businesses, etc. is easy, but when it’s a less powerful storm, it’s more of a challenge.
“Everybody made the right decision,” he said, noting that while other businesses and government remained open, schools were closed.
“Overall the county fared very well,” said David Casto, Sumter County Emergency Management director.
He said there were trees and limbs down, power loss for about a day and two reports of minor home damage, as well as another home with heavy damage from a tree.
Casto said because Sumter was not declared an emergency for this storm, there are no state or federal funds available. He said those families may be able to work with the American Red Cross or United Way, but they will not be permanent solutions.
The debris has been pushed from the roadways to the sides and cleanup continues.
SECO Energy infrastructure experienced 369 total outages on Thursday, as Hurricane Nicole crossed their service area, affecting 18,629 members throughout the day. By 9 p.m. on Thursday, service was fully restored to all members, according to the energy provider.
“Our team was well-prepared for Hurricane Nicole’s path to cross our service territory, despite numerous path projection changes in the days before landfall,” said SECO CEO Curtis Wynn.
“Without question, SECO Energy is StormReady, brought in the appropriate number of outside contractors and approached restoration mode with its own team of employees applying precision and urgency with its emergency response plan.”
Wildwood crews began collecting residential vegetative debris from Tropical Storm Nicole this past Monday morning.
“As with every storm, we prepare for the worst-case scenario to ensure public safety,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury. “We are always relieved when we escape serious damage, knowing storms can be unpredictable, even with the best forecasting technology and interpretation.”
Hockenbury’s crews worked throughout the day and into evening on Thursday to keep city roads passable. A fallen tree blocking Ross Street took several hours to clear due to its large size, but the experienced team worked methodically and efficiently to remove it piece by piece.
“Wildwood is blessed with an exceptional workforce,” City Manager Jason McHugh added. “I couldn’t be prouder of our employees and the way they consistently step up to the plate and perform, regardless of the challenge at hand.”