Back-to-School Bash
It’s the Langley Health Services Fourth Annual Back-to-School Bash – Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Sumter County Fairgrounds.
Free food, haircuts, vaccines, backpacks, school supplies and more. Vaccines are free if the child is uninsured or has Medicaid.
The event is designed for children ages five through 18.
All children must be present to receive school supplies – supplies are first come, first serve.
The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the location is 7620 S.R. 471, Bushnell.
Supply Giveaway Back-to-School Bash
Coleman – from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Hosted by the Southern Christian Leadership Foundation, the event will include care packages for college freshmen, free school supplies, free food, groceries and more, while supplies last.
Hair stylists will be on site to provide services at a discount price.
The event will be held at 4606 Lime Street in Coleman. For more information, call 352-492-9577.
Backpack Giveaway
Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lake Panasoffkee Recreation Park – 1582 C.R. 459.
Food, music, gifts, fun and free backpacks, while supplies last.