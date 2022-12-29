During the height of Hurricane Ian’s impact on Sumter County, the backup systems put in place to make sure that all operations run smoothly were put to the test and were successful. One of the incidents occurred during the very early morning hours of Sept. 29, 2022 when a power failure in Bushnell could have affected the backup operations of the Sumter County Public Safety Radio System.
The dispatch staff observed their consoles blink at the backup radios went offline and immediately noticed the backup radio system return for service.
At no time did the Sumter County Public Safety Radio System cease supporting our first responders, as the radio communications continued working in the cloud-hosted backup system, without any notice by the field users.
In 2020, Sumter County was the first in the world to use a cloud-hosted backup system for a public safety radio system.
“In the end, the cloud-based backup system worked as it was intended to do,” said Stephen Kennedy, assistant county administrator.
That same year, Sumter was also first to successfully test the cloud-backup with Motorola, adding the service to the existing infrastructure the following year.
“The cloud took over as designed, which kept the system running as intended,” said Rob Richardson, senior account manager, Motorola Solutions Inc.
“It’s a true testament to the technology that everything worked and all parties were satisfied.”
This further highlights the importance of planning and investing in backup systems to maintain support to all Sumter County residents our first responders.
Sumter County Administration