“Your impact on our industry matters,” said Sydney Bagony, Florida’s senior beef ambassador, as she works to serve the industry and educate communities.
The 19-year-old college student and South Sumter High graduate is passionate about her duties and her future in the agricultural industry. She’ll be serving as ambassador until August of next year, but Bagony’s plans for promoting the beef industry go far beyond the next several months. She’s working toward one day serving as Florida’s commissioner of agriculture.
One of the things she feels is most important for the public to understand is “You don’t have to grow up in farming to have a place in the industry.”
“We need to be united now, more than ever,” she said, citing world politics and the importance of food security.
Support and unity from the community, gives the industry the power to have more impact and to “ensure that we are working as a well-oiled machine.”
She wants to work to make sure that those in the industry have the tools they need for success, noting that farmers and ranchers are working seven days a week to provide food for the public.
Her passion is to advocate for the farmers and ranchers. She also cites the importance of the industry to the public.
In order to become the senior ambassador, Bagony had to compete against other students from Florida. She said the competition included questions on how to educate the public on the beef industry, as well as how to deal with negative publicity.
Their knowledge of the industry was tested and they had to give a presentation on why they are passionate about the industry. Bagony got the honor.
“Everything comes back to the agricultural industry,” she said.
But as passionate as she is and even with the citrus industry in her mom’s background, “I really found my passion for agriculture in school,” she said. Her interest was really sparked as a sixth grade student.
Back then, she knew she wanted to work with the public and had a love for public speaking. She had originally planned to be a lobbyist and work in legislation.
“I wanted to make legislation that worked for the common good of the people,” she said, adding that she began to blend her love of ag with that career desire and ended up pursuing her current goals.
It was Bagony who convinced her parents, George and Paula, to allow her to purchase heifers and delve into beef.
“We started with no cattle throughout my FFA career,” she of her family’s ranching experience.
“I grew up in Sumter in a really rural area,” she said, adding that she did grow up around the people “who really make it happen every day.”
They now have goats and pigs and cows.
“I am extremely blessed with the parents that I have - they are extremely supportive,” she said, adding they have given her opportunities and opened doors for her.
Bagony is currently attending Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Ga., studying agricultural communications with a minor in pre-law.
She recently visited Webster Elementary School, where she attended as a youth, in her capacity as beef ambassador.
During their career day, she spoke to students about animal products – surprising them when she told them that the byproducts were in make-up, crayons and gelatins.
“The kids were phenomenal,” and excited to learn about the beef industry, she said, noting that beef provides more than steaks and hamburger.
Her influence in school came from teachers Rebecca Barnes and Timothy Edwards.
The ambassador program is a strong advocate for the agricultural industry, Bagony said, noting they are working to build stronger relationships within the communities.
“A large component of our organization is to hold educational events to not
only advocate, but educate the public about the agricultural industry and the
key roles they play,” she said.
Coming up, she will be at the Florida State Fair and the Florida Cattlemen and Cattlewomen’s Legislative Quarterly in Tallahassee, working with legislators.