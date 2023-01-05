A Bushnell man was arrested on Friday, Dec. 30 after an altercation at his home on Florida Street led authorities to send out a community alert for law enforcement in the area, regarding a barricaded subject. The incident was originally reported at 11:38 a.m. and came to a conclusion at 1:48 p.m.
After a physical altercation in his home and the arrival of law enforcement, Herman D. Skeenes, 59, reportedly barricaded himself in a motor home on the back of his property and at one point stood armed in the doorway of the motor home, firing a gunshot into the air, according to a Sumter County Sheriff’s report.
Law enforcement arrested Skeenes and transported him to the Sumter County Detention Center where he was booked for simple assault, a weapons charge and aggravated battery.