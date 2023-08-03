Langley Health Service's “Back to School Bash” requires the time, talent and money of many community members to create a special day for children. The annual event is coordinated by Rebecca Hallman - Langley Health Services assistant operations manager, Olivia Rodriguez - Langley director of operations, Brody Gashaw - Langley West Citrus Practice Manager and a community-based planning committee.
The fifth annual event was held Saturday, July 22 at the Sumter County Fairgrounds and more than 500 children received backpacks, school supplies, clothing, shoes, haircuts, books and more.
“This year the bash is bigger and better than ever because we have had more community support than ever, more vendors and more sponsors,” Hallman said.
“We also had more games and were able to add face painting and balloon art and two indoor bounce houses.”
It would not be possible to serve these families without the sponsors, vendors and all the volunteers, Hallman said.
The Sumter County queens court members, under the leadership of Erin Munz, continue to collect and distribute clothing as they have for the past five years.
The 2023 queens - Little Miss Sumter Finnley Crespo, Junior Miss Sumter Delani Sherman and Miss Sumter, Natalie Yates, along with numerous volunteers gave away pants and shirts to hundreds of families.
Members of the Christian Love Center Outreach began distributing shoes three years ago. This year church provided 200-plus pairs of new shoes.
“Today's event is one way for us to impact our community,” said Christian Love Center pastor, Torre Parker.
“We are never more like Christ than when we are serving others.”
Razor Sharp Image Barbershop owner Frank Johnson set up his barber chair and joined several other hair stylists and barbers - K'Renae and New Wave Beauty, for a morning filled with free back-to-school haircuts for the kids.
“I have three other barbers working with me today at different times” Johnson said. “We have volunteered with the back-to-school event since the beginning. It's a great way to give back to the community”
Shortly after the doors opened at 10 a.m., the stylists' chairs were seldom empty until the event concluded at 1 p.m.
“It's important to have our returning vendors, but it's also important to add to the event each year,” said Della Boushley, who serves on the planning committee and is the Sumter Youth Center executive director.
It's good to have new organizations and businesses, such as A G Bounce Rental, who donated two houses for today, and Tony the Balloon Man here to provide balloon art and face painting as vendors, Boushley added.
Boushley spent most of the morning helping volunteers at the Youth Center tables distribute hundreds of notebooks, erasers, pens, pencils and books.
“I love seeing the results of this event,” Boushley said. “Hundreds of children have school supplies, they have fun, and I get to see kids who attended the youth center years ago and now have children at the center.”