Bushnell’s St. Francis Episcopal hosted their annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3.
There were handmade crafts, assorted Christmas decorations and gift baskets available to purchase for holiday gift giving.
It was a “huge success,” said coordinator Karen Cloud.
Indoors with the bakery, where they sold baked goods, including cookies and homemade relishes and offered holiday gift baskets, they sold out, Cloud said.
She said it was a normal-size crowd for their annual event, “...but they did arrive early and by noon, I was basically sold out of most baked goods.”
“Gail’s gift baskets sold out and I know Susie’s egg rolls were a hit, as always.
She said DianeOleszewski and her mother, Mary Christenson, also did well that day.
Cloud said they started with five tables of baked goods and by 11 a.m., they had only two tables left. All the cookies had sold out by 10:30 a.m.
A half an hour later, it was just one table and by noon, they were sold out.
She said they may change the time next year, hosting the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cloud noted they had lots of customers who come every year for certain items.
It’s “nice to see them each year,” she said, adding they appreciate the support.