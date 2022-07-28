It was a cool, sunny day in Florida as I was relaxing on my wicker chaise lounge, watching the hummingbirds make nosedives for their feeder.
All of a sudden, my doorbell rings, breaking the tranquility of the moment. Well, actually it wasn’t the doorbell, but Norton my 11-year-old deer Chihuahua.
“Ah…” I thought, someone must be at the library. I went into Norton’s room and sure enough, The Whimsical Library had a patron.
If you haven’t made the ride out here to experience The Whimsical Library, you are truly missing out.
Didn’t you know?
It a whimsical spot in Bushnell to grab a free book for children or adults.
It’s not your ordinary library. You drive up, park, step on the little stones leading to the library, open the red door and enter.
Once inside, the magic begins - among the pages of so many wonderful books, just waiting for a patron to “take me home”. All books are free to keep or return. You can even bring books you’ve read and leave them for other patrons, paying it forward.
The Whimsical Library is number 84,366 out of over 150,000 built.
That means when I opened the door to The Whimsical Library, it was placed on the Free Little Library world map. At that time, a plaque was sent with an official charter number signifying it was the 84,366th Little Free Library built and registered in the world.
If you go to www.littlefreelibrary.org/map you’ll find their world map and location of 150,000 registered libraries. When you click on FL, then Bushnell, you will discover there are two here.
To find a location just click on the red thumbtack markers. That marker will show you its location, the charter number and who the steward (owner) is.
It’s really cool and helpful. Every time we travel, we check this map for libraries to visit along our way.
The first library I built I used an old army ammo box, turned it upside down and made a little red school house.
It became library charter number, 7466 at that time. My 94 yr old dad made the windows and installed them for me. Together we had a library on the map in Ozark, Ala.
The first one was destroyed in the move to Bushnell, so I built a second one.
This one was bigger (not big enough). As you can see below it has funky sides, a unique roof design and a lot of polka dots. After four years of sharing over 1,000 books, it was in dire need of repairs, so it was retired.
My creative thoughts for the next one, was it had to be bigger but also have a whimsical experience for each patron, young and old. That’s when my husband suggested he design it so people could walk inside, to get out of the sun. As you can see below, we had it built. I designed, then painted the rest; making my whimsical thoughts come to life.
So, if you’re out this way, please stop in and take a book, leave a book or both. Be sure and leave your thoughts on the guest pad hanging on the door.
I read every one. It’s wonderful to be surprised by those who have found my Free Little Library and have enjoyed a whimsical visit.
Blessings
Deb Beach