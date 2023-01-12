This is a series to introduce the public to some of Sumter County’s newest teachers.
This week, the focus is on Kelly Berger – Bushnell Elementary School
“Everyone can learn!” For Kelly Berger, that’s her philosophy when working with students.
While she might be new to Sumter County this year, she’s a veteran teacher, with 28 years teaching eighth grade math in Broward County.
A 1987 graduate of Florida State University, Berger said after 28 years teaching, she wanted to do something outside the classroom, but still working with students, so she is currently working as an interventionist at Bushnell Elementary School.
It’s a job that allows her to work with students who might need improvement on achieving education goals, helping them to make learning gains and hopefully catch up to their classmates, Berger said.
She said it’s her father that was her big influence in education and where she is today.
“Everybody needs to learn. Every other job in the world is dependent on getting an education,” she said of the importance of teaching.
Berger lives in The Villages with her aunt, moving here in June of this past year. She has a 30-year-old son who lives out state. For fun, she enjoys going to the North Carolina mountains to hike and find waterfalls.
Of things the thing that she has learned over the years that has surprised her the most, “Kids are all the same. It doesn’t matter who their parents are or what color, religion, nationality, etc. They all just want/need attention, approval, love,” she said, noting that teachers have the ability to make a difference for each one.