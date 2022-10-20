Members of Granville Beville 2234 attended a production about the founders of the United Daughters of the Confederacy on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Polk County History Center in Bartow.
In 1894, two women were instrumental in forming a new historical organization called the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Their goal was to help the aging Confederate soldiers who were in dire need of shelter, clothing and food. These ladies were Caroline Goodlett of Nashville, Tenn. and Anna Raines of Savannah, Ga.
Members of the Annie H. Darracott 791 and Plant City 1931 chapters joined together to produce and perform the play at the History Center. Sheila Tindle played the part of Caroline Goodlett and Gail Jessee played the part of Anna Raines. Both are members of the Annie H. Darracott chapter. The production showcased the time from 1890-1915.
Florida Division President Sonya Eason was present as well as members of many chapters throughout central Florida.