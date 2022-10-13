An unidentified bicyclist was killed Sunday night, just after 9 p.m., in a crash when an SUV collided with his bicycle, throwing him off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The crash occurred at C.R. 471 and S.R. 50.
According to FHP, the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer, was traveling southbound on S.R. 471, south of S.R. 50 and did not see the bicyclist before the collision. The rider suffered fatal injuries.
The SUV came to a controlled stop. After the initial impact, another vehicle, a Chevy Malibu that was traveling southbound behind the SUV, collided with the bicycle before also coming to a controlled stop, according to the FHP report.