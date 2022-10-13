Kelley's Lunch Box/Badges Tavern will host a big celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event will be from 5 p.m. to midnight. The celebration is in honor of the restaurant’s fourth anniversary, as well as their official grand opening. They’ll also be celebrating owner Kelly Cruz Rhoden’s husband, Jerry Rhoden’s 60th birthday. Rhoden is a battalion chief for Sumter Fire Services.
They will have the THIRST Responders, a beer truck, styled as a fire engine, dispensing beer.
The BUD Girls will be on site from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the restaurant crew will be smoking wings, pulled pork and burgers.
They’ll also have two music performers - J Alan Six will open for John Johnson, J.T. Curtis and T.J. Rainey will be in concert.
The live music will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., outside, then the celebration will move inside.