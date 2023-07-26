The Sumter County School District offers a number of Career and Technical Education opportunities to students.
The programs typically consist of three to four courses in an articulated sequence, aligned to entry level job skills. The programs and some of the industry credentials can also articulate into college credit at various state colleges.
Local employers also recognize many of the industry credentials.
“The Career and Technical Education is important for youth that are ready to enter into the workforce environment after graduation,” said Kristy Russell, Sumter County’s acting Economic Development Director.
“Students obtain skills in these programs to assist with attaining employment in many of the regions high-demand occupations.”
The availability of career and technical education programs is largely determined by student enrollment and student interest. The district notes they make every effort to provide enough programs to meet diverse student interests while also preparing students for current and future workforce opportunities.
These programs allow students to pursue personal interests and develop industry-relevant job skills.
Through program participation, students can earn nationally-recognized industry credentials.
“Sumter offers a wide variety of opportunities for Sumter students, whether they are college, military or career bound. We have some great teachers to help prepare them for a bright future,” said Sumter School Supt. Rick Shirley.
“Of course, one of the fastest growing areas is in the career technical area where students can learn fundamental skills and experience entry level work opportunities. We want all graduates to have a good work ethic and develop the skill set necessary to be enrolled, enlisted or employed.”
The credentials and/or certifications include, but are not limited to: Certified Nursing Assistant, Certified Medical Administrative Assistant, EKG Technician, Certified Clinical Medical Assistant, Certified Food Protection Manager, Childhood Development Associate, Certified Horticultural Professional, Certified Landscape Maintenance Technician, Agriculture Systems Associate Certification, Agriculture Associate Certification, Animal Science Specialist, Agricultural Technician, Agricultural Biotechnology Technician, Adobe Certified Associate in Visual and/or Video Design, Microsoft Office Specialist and Autodesk Certification User.
At South Sumter High School, students will be able to enroll in the following programs for the 2023-2024 school year: Administrative Office Specialist, Digital Design, Animal Science, Agriculture Biotechnology, Agritechnology, Horticulture, Technical Agriculture Operations, Criminal Justice Operations, Principles of Teaching, Welding Technology, Game/Animation/Simulation Programming and Early Childhood Education, TV Production, Allied Health, Home Health Aide and EKG Technician. An on campus CTE dual enrollment option in Principles of Teaching and Phlebotomy are also available. Wildwood Middle High School will offer Administrative Office Specialist, Digital Design, Animal Science, Landscape Operations, Principles of Teaching, Electricity, HVAC, Allied Health, Home Health Aide and EKG Aide.
On campus CTE dual enrollment in Applied Information Technology and Principles of Teaching are also offered.
The Villages Charter School students can choose from Allied Health, Business and Banking, Communications Technology, Culinary Arts, Fitness and Coaching, Applied Engineering Technology, Applied Information Technology, Agritechnology, Building Construction Technology and Digital Media.
In addition to career and technical education options, students may choose elective pathways in military studies, art, music, physical education, advanced placement or college dual enrollment. Programs are not mutually exclusive and students may be enrolled in multiple elective pathways.
Some of the industry certifications carry statewide articulation agreements, which can result in college credits being awarded in a variety of career technical degree programs.
Some programs have recommended academic standards because of rigorous science and math standards; however, no person shall, on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, disability, pregnancy, or marital status, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or subject to discrimination under any educational program or activity under the direction of the Sumter County Schools.
At South Sumter High School, with enrollment of over 1,000 students in grades nine through 12, there is one career technical program option for every 104 students.
Despite lower enrollment in grades nine through 12 at Wildwood Middle High School, there is one high school career technical program option for every 50 students.
The Villages Charter School offers one high school career technical program option for every 110 students.
The lack of English language skills will not be a barrier to admission or participation in CTE programs. For more information about participation in, complaints about, or other questions regarding Sumter County Schools Career and Technical Education programs, please call: Ellen Coomer (Title IX contact), Kathy Dustin (504 contact) both at 352-793-2315, or Casey Ferguson (District Supervisor, Career Technical and Adult Education) at 352-793-5719.