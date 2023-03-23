Available for adoption or fostering, Blizzard and Bear are a bonded pair of mixed-breed dogs that love and rely on each other. Because they have grown up together, Sumter County Animal Services would prefer if they were adopted together.
“These two are fabulous. They’re happy, goofy and love to receive petting, but they’re also content to do their own thing,” said Karen Johnwick, Animal Control Technician Supervisor, Sumter County Animal Services.
“They are fine lounging away from each other, but they also like to chase and play together. They both have a pretty mellow demeanor; Blizzard has spurts of spunkiness, Bear is the go-with-the-flow kind of fella.”
Both dogs are mature adults, so they would do best in a home without small children.
Animals available for adoption are vaccinated for rabies and other common diseases, spayed or neutered, microchipped and have received heartworm and flea prevention medications. Dogs are tested for heartworm disease and cats for feline leukemia and FIV. All Sumter County residents receive a free county tag for their new pet.
Come visit and view the adoptable animals today. If you find an animal that you are interested in adopting, please complete an online adoption application or come into the office and fill out a paper application.
All adoptable animals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Application does not guarantee the availability of a specific animal.
To adopt Blizzard and Bear or any dogs and cats at SCAS, please go to https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/1270/Adopt-Today or to foster https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/1351/Apply-to-Foster.