Blue Heron is a growing business in Sumter County.
The CPA group has an office in Sumter, with satellite offices in Lake and Marion counties. Blue Heron CPAs provides personal and small business tax services, as well as bookkeeping and general business accounting services.
“We truly intend to provide a consultative component to all the services we provide,” said Nathan Gauger, founder and managing partner of the business.
“We sit down with you, talk you through your situation. Our goal is to inform you on what is truly happening in your business or your personal finances associated with your taxes and your financial information.”
Opened in 2021, Gauger turned to the Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of Central Florida (FSBDC at UCF) in Sumter County for help with building a successful business. The goal was to obtain new opportunities for the business and the businesses of his clients.
“Everybody likes to take advantage of government assistance when it’s available. We found that opportunity with the FSBDC,” said Gauger.
Working with Jamie Mead, consultant in the FSBDC at UCF’s Sumter County Office, Phil Geist, consultant from the FSBDC at the University of North Florida and Jairo Batista, consultant at the FSBDC at UCF’s Orlando Office, Gauger received the support he needed in multiple ways.
“With the FSBDC, we have been really fortunate to use Jairo for all our Search Engine Optimization (SEO) needs,” Gauger shares.
“Jamie was extremely informative with all the demographic data that she offered. We also utilized the FSBDC at UNF for some of our clients in Marion County that were having trouble getting financing. Working with the FSBDC has been extremely pleasant. It’s insane how helpful they can be in all of the different facets of a business,” noted Gauger.
“Working with the FSBDC, I have seen my business grow,” Gauger continued.
“The SEO work that Jairo did means my websites now place high in the Google rankings. Jamie’s demographic databases allow me to target the right customers with positive messaging and bring them to our business. We also recommend the FSBDC to a good majority of our business clients, telling them to reach out because there is great opportunity and great resources to be had from them, and it’s at zero cost.”
“If you’re a new entrepreneur, if you’re someone looking to grow a business and you have not done this before, I advise you to get help,” Gauger said.
“I would always start with the SBDC and fully utilize their services to grow your business. The one word I would use to describe the SBDC is passionate. I don’t know one of their advisors – and I have now worked with four – that doesn’t have a love for actually helping people. That takes passion and that is an absolutely beautiful thing to have on your side.”
For information about Blue Heron CPAs, please visit https://blueheroncpas.com/.
The FSBDC
The FSBDC is hosted by the University of Central Florida.
The Florida SBDC at UCF provides aspiring and existing small businesses with no-cost consulting, low-cost training and access to business data and research resources.
In addition to its core service offering, the Florida SBDC at UCF also offers specialized services to qualifying companies, including capital access, market growth, government contracting, international trade, business continuation, cybersecurity, disaster planning and recovery, and more. The FSBDC serves an eight-county area including Sumter, s Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties, with nine service centers across Central Florida.
In 2021, the FSBDC at UCF served more than 2,700 entrepreneurs in Central Florida with consulting services, resulting in more than 8,200 jobs created, retained or saved; $1.5 billion in sales growth; $88.8 million in capital formation; $72.4 million in government contract awards; and 137 new businesses started. For more information, please visit www.sbdcorlando.com .
In 2021, Florida SBDCs provided 157,841 hours of professional business consulting to more than 18,379 client businesses. Based on the results from the network’s latest economic impact analysis, the FSBDC’s services resulted in almost 38,000 jobs impacted; $7.4 billion in sales generated; $381.6 million in government contracts acquired; and $528.4 million in capital accessed.
A statewide network of over 40 offices, the Florida SBDC is funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of Defense, State of Florida and other private and public partners. The Florida SBDC Network, headquartered at the University of West Florida, is nationally accredited by the Association of SBDCs and is a 2016 recipient of the President’s E Award for Export Service. Florida SBDC services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Language assistance services are available for individuals with limited English proficiency. For more information, please visit www.FloridaSBDC.org.