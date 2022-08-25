Dilma Daniela Silva has a dream for her 10 acres Braziflora Farms in Lake Panasoffkee. Brazilian born, she moved to the United States permanently in 2004.
With a PHD in horticulture, she has a background with deep roots in agriculture, noting that her parents and extended family members all had farms in Brazil.
She originally came to the States to study in Orlando at an Apopka research center.
“I always had the dream of homesteading,” she said, noting all her family members have farms in Brazil.
She’s currently working for a horticultural company in Wildwood, when the job became available, that’s when she returned to the states permanently, finding her little paradise at the lake.
It’s there that she grows a collection of Brazilian fruits and vegetables. The produce includes maxixe – a type of cucumber, ora-pro-nobis – a leafy green vegetable and taioba – a green, leafy vegetable that is cooked like spinach. There’s also jilo – a scarlet eggplant. Braziflora also offers U-pick peaches in season and berries.
She offers things like green papaya and syrup, pumpkin pieces in a creamy gel, figs whole or as jelly, marmalades. She grows and cans a variety of peppers, as well as guava and mango jams and a banana cinnamon treat.
Early on, she began selling the canned goods – jams and jellies, from produce on the farm. Word got around and she has a good following customers who drive the hour from Orlando, just to purchase the items she has available – from the canned goods to fresh produce. She said Orlando has a large population of residents from Brazil.
Little by little, she has added to the farm – paying for things as she goes.
Along with the collection of fruits and vegetables, she has an outdoor area for seating, where visitors can rest, relax and enjoy their surroundings, as well as enjoy refreshments.
Her farm is an agri-tourism farm and future hopes and dreams include a commercial kitchen and glamping.
She already has a massive screened treehouse on the property, where she one day hopes to offer people a place to camp for a day or two, though she is not set up and ready to take overnight guests yet.
She said she’s “happy to share what I have with the community.”
She said the vegetables are things “they cannot find anywhere here in Florida.”
She said there are a couple of other farms in Florida that promote Brazilian produce, but a good distance away and a little different than what she has.
While she’s still selling her items, she’s not pushing the farm visits right now, as she focuses on building and adding. She is still working full time, off the farm, and hopes that one day Braziflora will be her main source of income.
“I work as I can,” she said of building her farm’s infrastructure and preparing for the future.
And I just charge an entrance fee spend as long as they want, through the morning and afternoon, she said. While there, the customers buy her goods.
She originally came to the States in 1999, as a trainee at the University of Florida. She returned to Brazil and then took a job in North Dakota, but it was cold. She also felt Florida people were warm and welcoming. She completed her master’s degree in horticulture and then moved back to Florida in 2004, permanently.
Along with the farms and vegetables, she said the area she was from in Brazil was famous for their cheeses and producing a large garden for the family’s food.
“Now I’m adding animals to the mix,” Silva said.
So far, she has two cows, two donkeys and a pig. She has a goat house and chicken coop built, as well as an area for bees.
She said she’s also working on beautifying the farm with flowers, because so many people want to take photos. She said her original idea was to do something similar to a woman in South Florida who has a farm, but that farm is a backyard and Silva has far more property to work with, so she altered her plans.
She said the farm has already drawn crowds, with dozens of people coming a day – sometimes churches have even held their services there.
“Usually groups come together spend the day,” she said, noting they come around 11 a.m. and stay through the afternoon.
Silva’s farm is also registered as a nursery, so she’s able to sell the entire plant as well and one particular herb that is processed and used for a medicinal-like purpose. She said it is up to 30% protein.
She said she has to sell her product directly to her customers, following the Cottage Kitchen laws.
“I have to be the person to delivering to the final customer.”
Braziflora is located on C.R. 479. For more information, call 321-439-0907.