Editor’s note: The Sumter Sun Times is publishing a series on Teacher of the Year nominees over the summer months. Each of the teachers spotlighted were Teacher of the Year by their school and went on to compete at county level. This is week one in the series, with the focus on Catherine Breen.
“I was inspired to become an educator by my seventh/eighth grade Language Arts teacher, Mrs. Sally Layendecker. She taught me that one test does not define you as a student and she instilled in me the confidence that I lacked as a struggling learner.
“She taught me that just because I do not understand the material the first time around does not mean that I do not have the ability to learn the material,” noted South Sumter High School teacher Catherine Breen – one of this year’s Sumter County Teacher of Year nominees and Teacher of the Year for South Sumter High School.
Breen uses what she learned from her teacher to help and encourage her students.
“I always believed that I was not smart enough to go to college because I could not pass the standardized test at the time, which was FCAT. However, Mrs. Layendecker shattered the stereotype that I had developed of myself and taught me that if I work hard and believe in myself, then nobody can define my future except myself.”
She notes the importance of her job as a teacher.
“…I know there are students out there that are just like me. They measure their worth as a student against their understanding/knowledge of one assessment. This cannot be more false. I take that fundamental lesson that I learned in middle school from Mrs. Layendecker and constantly let my students know that one test does not define who they are in high school. There are going to be good days and there are going to be bad days, but do not ever let one moment in time define your entire high school identity nor your future.”
Breen hopes that as an educator, she is able to inspire her students, “…to be explorative learners. I want to instill in them the desire to learn beyond the classroom so that they can be lifelong learners within our society.”
“My philosophy in teaching is that any student provided with the right educational tools can be successful. It is our responsibility as educators to facilitate a learning environment that fosters individual student learning styles so that all students have a pathway to experience success.”
Breen has been teaching mathematics in Sumter County for the past 10 years.
She said she started her teaching career at South Sumter Middle School, teaching sixth grade math for one year, before transferring to South Sumter High School.
Teaching at the two levels has actually sparked some of the Breen’s most treasured moments as an educator.
She said it is, “… witnessing my students, that I have taught as ninth graders, mature and grow up to become seniors who walk across the graduation stage. I love teaching high school because I have multiple opportunities to teach students throughout their high school careers.
“This allows me to build strong relationships with my students and nothing has more meaning to me than when one of those students returns to me their senior year to request a letter of recommendation for a college application or scholarship,” she said.
She graduated from University of South Florida (USF), spring of 2012 and credits her parents with her success.
“I am the third child out of four but my parents encouraged and supported each of us to follow our passions in life. I remember when I went to my parents and told them that I wanted to pursue a career in education. They supported my decision and guided me to explore working as a substitute teacher while I was in college to ensure education was my passion.”
Of her most memorable moments in life, Breen said they “revolve around me starting my own family. I have had such great role models to look up to and I hope that I can be everything for my daughter that my parents and grandparents were to me.”
I am originally from Marion County and I met my husband in college, at USF. We set down roots here in Sumter County, Bushnell, because this is where he grew up. He spoke so passionately about this district, that I knew it was where I too wanted to work and raise a family.
“We have a daughter who is turning four this coming year and she motivates us each day by her eagerness and enthusiasm to learn new things.”
Breen said the most surprising time in her career was during the pandemic, “…learning how to teach virtually during a global pandemic. This was something that nobody predicted.”
Nor were they prepared for it, but they had to quickly adapt, in order to continue to meet the needs of students.
“I believe that that experience opened the eyes of many educators and students to solidify the concept that if we work together we can persevere through any difficult situation.”
In her personal life, “Something that many people do not know about me is that I really enjoy reading and writing. When I was in high school I won the English award my senior year. This is contrary to what many people believe, which is that someone is either good at math or they are good at English, and I quite enjoy both,” she said.
“Each year, I set a personal goal for myself to try to read at least 30 books, because I enjoy modeling for my students that one subject does not define your identify as a person.”