Through the summer, the Times will publish a series of short bios on Sumter County School Related Employee of the Year nominees. This week, the focus is on Marcia Bressette - Bushnell Elementary School.
By Brenda Locklear
“I like meeting the new families that move to our area and I love making all of the new families welcome to a new area. I try to make the parents feel welcome so it is an easy transition when students start school on the first day,” said Marcia Bressette of her job as a data entry clerk at Bushnell Elementary School.
Years ago, Bressette was a student at Bushnell Elementary School herself. For the past nine years, she’s been data entry clerk.
But even before she worked for the school and after she attended, she’s been connected. Prior to working, she served as a volunteer in the school district, while her own kids were attending school.
“When my youngest son started school I became a sub in 2006. In 2009, I was hired at Bushnell Elementary School as the permanent substitute teacher,” she said.
Her job is to, “Greet new families when they enter Bushnell Elementary School, assist with the new online enrollment, assist teachers and administration with any reports that are needed, inform the staff of upcoming deadlines,” she said.
The specifics in the job include scheduling new students, updating daily attendance and communicating attendance with parents, running reports and verify accurate information.
She may be called upon to assist teachers with gradebook information, run report cards for students and assist administration with reports.
“I like working with others and I like working with data I enjoy using Microsoft excel and helping others,” Bressette said of her job.
“I like to take courses to make me more efficient in my data clerk position. I have completed Excel and Word courses and I am currently taking an advanced Excel course. I am always eager to learn more to help make my job easier.”
She credits her family with her success, “My boys, Ryan and Johnathan, always encourage and guide me to try new things and to take courses to learn new things. My husband supports me on all my decisions.”
She said she feels one of her strengths is being able to, “…learn new things quickly and I can retain the information very quickly.”
She said she always strives to put others first and set goals, “So I can stay on track to meet my goals.”
Bressette said her greatest accomplishment has been, “…raising two successful boys and it was great watching them grow and become successful adults.”
She said her passion is helping others and being more proficient in her job. She noted that when someone at Bushnell or one of the other schools asks for help, “It is my priority to help them out in any way that I can.”
She and her husband Michael married in 1995. They have two sons who both attended Sumter County schools and graduated South Sumter High - Ryan in 2016 and Johnathan in 2018.
“They were both honor students and they both attended Florida Poly Technic University. They were at college for a year and half together and roomed together and their brother bond became closer.
“Ryan graduated from Florida Polytechnic University in the spring of 2020 and Johnathan graduated from Florida Polytechnic University in the fall of 2020. They both have great computer programming remote positions,” she said.
Outside work, she enjoys crafting and making homemade wreaths, rugs and signs.
“I also like to bike ride, hike and go camping,” as well as ride four wheelers with her family.
Anything important to know about her?
“I am always eager to help others and put others first.”
Anything that might surprise others? The four wheelers on the weekend and “I play bass guitar.”
“My husband and I competed in a competition a few years ago at the Crystal River Mall and our video is on you tube.”