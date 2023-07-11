Kendall Brown is on track with the University of Florida (UF) – on track as a sports competitor and on track to start classes this fall.
Kendall, 18, is already on campus and starts training Monday. Her top competition is in long and triple jumping. She said being a champion jumper for the university would be her ultimate goal in the sport.
In her youth, she started out playing soccer, with track on the side. But as she grew older, track became her sport …so much so, that she earned a scholarship from UF.
Her entire family is big on sports – noting of her parents and her four siblings, they all participate or participated in sports except one of them. Kendall’s parents are Vernell, Jr. and Emiliana Brown. Her sisters and brothers are Paris, Corey, Vernell, III and Mila.
She said was somewhat surprised by her scholarship, because the offer came later in the season. She had already been making other plans for college when she got the opportunity to sign on with UF.
Of being nervous about moving up, Kendall said, “Yes, but I’m more ready, “ noting she works to be prepared.
She plans to study sports management, with the goal of either working as a sports agent or in sports marketing, she said.
Who’s had the most influence in her life for sports?
“Definitely my dad,” she said.
“He’s been very supportive of any path that I’ve tried to take in my life,” and he’s also her official coach.
Advice in general - “You can’t be down after one bad thing – you still have to keep going,” she said, citing a bad first jump as an example.
“You have to keep performing,” or it can affect your other jumps, she said.
Advice to younger players?
“Do what you love - make sure you love what you’re doing,” and “Put all your effort into it.”
“I like the environment, being around other track athletes.”
Driven to meet her goals, she said, “I’m willing to work hard and really do whatever to get to where I want to get.”
Before competition, she said works to stay focused and lock in.
As for someone in the sports world that influences her, Kendall said she’s been watching a college athlete who’s been setting records all year.
The Browns lived in Wildwood for several years, but recently made a move to Orlando and in her off time, she enjoys spending time with her family.