It’s time to revisit the Corn Maze at Brown and Brown Farms and Country Store in Oxford.
Opening weekend is set for Oct. 8 and 9, with an eight-acre corn maze and six weeks of fall fun for all ages. On Oct. 16, there’ll be a craft fair and Oct. 29-30, it’s Dazed by the Maze.
In November, it’s an International Food Truck Festival.
There’ll be U-Pick sunflowers, hayrides, kids’ activities, food trucks, craft vendors and live entertainment.
Tickets are available now.
Brown’s is located at 13942 N. U.S. 301 in Oxford.