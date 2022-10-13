corn row

It’s time to revisit the Corn Maze at Brown and Brown Farms and Country Store in Oxford.

Opening weekend is set for Oct. 8 and 9, with an eight-acre corn maze and six weeks of fall fun for all ages. On Oct. 16, there’ll be a craft fair and Oct. 29-30, it’s Dazed by the Maze.

In November, it’s an International Food Truck Festival.

There’ll be U-Pick sunflowers, hayrides, kids’ activities, food trucks, craft vendors and live entertainment.

Tickets are available now.

Brown’s is located at 13942 N. U.S. 301 in Oxford.

