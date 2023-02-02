Sumter County’s Michael Bumpus was named as one of Lake Technical College’s January Student of the Month. Bumpus is training as a CNC Machining Specialist. Bumpus is second from left - holding the A letter.
Other students named as top students are from left: Darron Holmes – Administrative Office Specialist, Bumpus, Shirley Sargent – Cloud Computing & Virtualization, Nayette Robledo – Cosmetology, Michael Bumpus – CNC Machining Specialist, Mark O’Rourke – Enterprise Desktop & Mobile Support, Candice Schmidt – Practical Nursing and Kevin Dominquez Vasquez – Pharmacy Technician.
The students were nominated by their instructors because of their outstanding academic achievement, honorable work ethic, great attitude and school and community involvement. The students of the month will receive a certificate of achievement, a balloon arrangement and lunch served by Lake Tech’s college culinary team.
Lake Technical College is a public, post-secondary institution that offers high quality training for over 30 career and technical programs, as well as, adult education classes for GED and ESOL.
The main campus is located at 2001 Kurt St., Eustis. The Institute of Public Safety is located at 1565 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares. Visit the website www.laketech.org, or call (352) 589-2250 for more information.