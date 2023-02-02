Sumter County’s Michael Bumpus was named as one of Lake Technical College’s January Student of the Month. Bumpus is training as a CNC Machining Specialist. Bumpus is second from left - holding the A letter. The top students are shown, from left: Darron Holmes – Administrative Office Specialist, Bumpus, Shirley Sargent – Cloud Computing & Virtualization, Nayette Robledo – Cosmetology, Michael Bumpus – CNC Machining Specialist, Mark O’Rourke – Enterprise Desktop & Mobile Support, Candice Schmidt – Practical Nursing and Kevin Dominquez Vasquez – Pharmacy Technician.