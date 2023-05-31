Changes are in the works for the building services annex office in Bushnell.
The Bushnell location will be close in July and temporarily relocated to the Villages Sumter County Service Center in Wildwood. The new location is at 7375 Powell Rd and the change will take effect on Monday, July 10.
With the consolidation, all building, planning and zoning services will be housed at one location for consumer needs. The closure is in preparation for the future relocation of the building and planning services to the new Service Center in Sumterville.