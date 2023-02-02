On Friday, Jan. 27, visitors and Bushnell officials gathered in Bushnell’s Downtown Park for the city’s traditional observance of Arbor Day. The gathering included the planting of a new tree along Bushnell Plaza.
After a discussion of proper tree planting techniques by County Forester Arthur Clothier (far right), the group displayed a banner declaring Bushnell’s “Tree City USA” designation.
Those who participated in this year’s celebration are shown, left to right: City Manager Michael Eastburn, City Council Member Marge Thies, Slade Mihutz, Human Resources Director Ricard Lafont, Kristin Green, City Clerk Christina Dixon, Michael Worthington, City Council Member Dale Swain and Clothier.