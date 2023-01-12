More business, more community and a busy downtown area are what Jessie Simmons plans to work toward as Bushnell’s new mayor.
Simmons, 36, said he’s wanted to run for mayor for the past several years, with the hope of bringing more the community.
Already, he’s making history for the city, as their first black mayor and as the youngest person to every serve in the office.
“I believe in God, I’m a big man in God,” Simmons said.
He also believes that “Life is too short - enjoy it while you can.”
“I’m there for the people,” he said, noting there’s a lot he would like to do and a lot of things other people would like to see him work on while he’s in office.
“A lot of people want to see the police department come back,” he said, adding that he will bring it up and see where it goes, noting that everything has to go through the Bushnell City Council for approval.
He has set goals that involve more activity in the downtown area, adding business revenue to the community and providing activities for the youth.
Simmons said the first thing he would like to work on would be Friday night events, where the area could be closed off for things like car shows.
On Saturday mornings, he hopes to get a vendor market going. He said he’d like to keep the area closed down on Saturday, where the youth can go skating. And on Sundays, he said he’s hoping for a music day or stand-up comedy day, where people can spend their afternoon.
“Most people have nothing to do,” going out of town for entertainment, he said, adding he wants to bring it Bushnell, adding people and revenue.
Simmons said he’s wanted to run for public office for several years now.
He is currently a truck driver and spent earlier years as a first responder firefighter. He was born in Alachua County, but his family moved here when he was in elementary school. He attended Bushnell Elementary School, South Sumter Middle School and South Sumter High School, he said.
Simmons explained that his mom, Yolanda Smith, raised him to be the man he is today, noting she taught him that he should “love your family, treat people as you want to be treated and if you see if a person in need, try your best to help them out.”
“And don’t talk back to her,” he said with a laugh.
He said he has six “beautiful daughters and wonderful friends that support me in everything I do.”
Although when he first told them he wanted to run for mayor, “They laughed,” but then told him if he was going to do it, do it, he said.
He said the night of the election, he wasn’t going to watch, but then learned the numbers might be working in his favor.
He said he is “still in shock,” over the win.
“I made history for Bushnell,” he said.