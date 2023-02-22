A Bushnell man was killed this morning, just before 6 a.m., when a sedan collided with the rearend of the motorcycle he was driving on S.R. 44, according to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report.
According to the report, the crash occurred Wednesday morning when the sedan was traveling westbound on S.R. 44, driven by a 44-year-old man from The Villages, near the intersection of C.R. 44A.
The motorcycle was also westbound, ahead of the sedan, which collided with the rear of the motorcycle.
The motorcyle rider, 65, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.