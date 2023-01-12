The Bushnell Walmart remodel was completed recently, with a ribbon cutting ceremony held last Friday morning at 8 a.m. The store is located at S.R. 48 and Interstate 75.
The remodel includes several department transformations, including the expansion of store navigational tools that will help customers save time, according to the company.
Representatives from Walmart were joined by students from local schools, as well as staff from the City of Bushnell.
In celebration of the remodel, Walmart also donated grants to local organizations, including the Sumter County Sherriff’s Office, Parson’s Circle Community Outreach and Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventure.
Store vendors, Pepsi, Coke, Frito Lay, Tri Eagle and Kellogg’s provided refreshments for the event.
“Our customers will immediately notice a difference when they enter the store,” said the Food & Consumables coach at the Bushnell Walmart, Brittany Servis.
“It has a whole new look and feel,” But, the changes that will make the biggest difference include new signs throughout the store and easy grab and go coolers in the front that are designed to provide customers with an easier and more convenient shopping experience, according to Servis.
The changes include new signs, lighting and flooring and easier navigation, new paint and remodeled bathrooms.
There is a refreshed mother’s room for nursing mothers, the grab and go coolers and a Dollar Shop at the front of the store.
They have increased the number of self-checkout lanes, expanded the pharmacy and added a new wine shop.