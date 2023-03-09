The week is far from over when it comes to the annual Sumter County Fair – there’s still a midway full of fun, shows, entertainment, the livestock sale and … a PRCA Pro Rodeo on both Friday and Saturday nights.
You’ve still got a two full days left, if you’re planning to get out to the Sumter County Fair and both days are packed with plenty to do and see. The midway will be open, the games will be on and there’s plenty of food to choose from.
It’s also rodeo time. This weekend, the fair association will host the PRCA Pro Rodeo – starting at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights. Adding to the event – rodeo admission is already paid, thanks to the Phillips Automotive Group. That’s right – rodeo admission is included once your fair front gate admission is paid.
There’s time see the family living expo full of crafts, home growns and art created by local residents, as well as the horticulture show, with locally grown plants.
And The Turnaround Livestock & Exotics petting zoo will be on site and the Fearless Flores Thrill Show and the Cowboy Circus. TJ the Magic Man will perform, as well as comedy hypnotist Brad Matchett.
Lamb Showmanship is at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 9, the Steer Show is at 7 p.m. that same evening.
Swine Showmanship is at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10, the Lamb Show is that same evening at 7 p.m.
The Market Livestock Auction will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 10.
Midway individual ride tickets are $1 each and rides take multiple tickets. Unlimited ride wristbands are $20 each per person, per day - valid from open to close.
The Sumter County Fairgrounds are located at 7620 S.R. 471 in Bushnell (Beville’s Corner).