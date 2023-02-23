Scenic Sumter Heritage Byway members hosted their Fifth Annual Clays2Raise fundraiser last week, providing another round of clay shoots for challengers. The event was held at Blackjack Sporting Clays in Sumterville and served as a sporting day and a chance to help support a local organization.
Competitors representing five corporate sponsors matched their shooting skills Saturday, Feb. 18. The event has pitted both skilled and novice shooters on the challenging course, with a variety of fast-moving clay targets.
There were participants representing corporate sponsors Volthom Electric, Inc., Tangent Media, South State Bank, Mike Scott’s Plumbing and TDSE, Inc.
For the second consecutive year, the top shooter trophy and $500 cash prize was won by Thomas Muller, who scored 82 points for his Volthom team.
Volthom also collected the top team trophies with a score of 286 points out of a possible 400. Muller donated his winnings to the byway organization.
Tangent Media’s team shot for 191 points to collect the second place trophies.
The Mike Scott Plumbing team took home the third place trophies with a collective score of 165 points.
The event helps to raise funds for the numerous community projects of the non-profit Scenic Sumter Heritage Byway organization.
It’s a “grass roots” group of local volunteers working in cooperation with local businesses, other community organizations and local governments to support the natural resources and historical and cultural assets of Sumter County.
Community involvement is welcomed. Learn more about the Byway and its team of volunteers at https://sumterbyway.com or visit the organizations Facebook page. To stay abreast of activities, meetings and such, contact the organization at sumterbyway@gmail.com