The Floral City Heritage Council will host their annual Candles, Carols ‘n Carriages event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 in downtown Floral City and Orange Avenue. The event will include food, music, horse drawn wagon rides and family fun.
The Duval Preservation Trust, Inc. will also open the Historic Duval-Metz House for touring on the evening of Friday, Dec. 2.
The tours will be available during the Floral City Heritage Days “Candles, Carols ‘N’ Carriages” event. In addition, the Trust is sponsoring a special event between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, 3.
“A Frontier Christmas at the Historic Duval-Metz House” will include a house tour, holiday tastings, silent auction and music. There is no entry charge – your donations and silent auction participation will be appreciated and will keep the organization moving forward with the vision to further develop the property.
Parking is available in the Floral City Town Center parking lot and off the pavement on Old Floral City Road. Entry to the property will be at the sidewalk from Old Floral City Road.
At this location, costumed greeters will provide you with a VIP tag for the holiday tastings.
The purpose of this event is to increase the public’s awareness of what this site was and how it can continue to contribute to Citrus County.
The Trust looks to the public to gain support for the continued rehabilitation of the house and the vision of it as a frontier homestead with examples of two Native American villages.
The southern acre of the property is wooded and undeveloped. It is also located less than a block from the site of the Seminole village of “Cho-illy-hadjo.” The vision includes a rendition of that village and of the Timucuan village of “Tacaste,” once located near the current Duval Island Boat Ramp and visited by Hernando De Soto in 1539.
To date, work on the property has been accomplished by donations from businesses, charities, individuals and a small initial grant from the state. With a strong vision for further development, the Trust will be grateful for your support at this first fund raising event.
If you can attend or need further information call (352) 726-7740, text (352) 634-4781