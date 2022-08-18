Central Florida youth participate in CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) annual Summer Youth Program. The program provides young adults in high school (ages 15-19) with exposure to college experiences, multiple career pathways in high-growth industries, specialized career training and professional internship opportunities with several participating businesses throughout Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Sumter counties. Students also get an incentive up to $1,000.
This summer, high school students across Central Florida got hands-on training and experiences to help them discover career paths for the future. From learning how to build, design structures, drive trucks, to manufacturing, to customer service skills and strategizing.
High school students are learning from some of Central Florida’s leading educational institution instructors, nurses, firefighters and more.
The CareerSource Central Florida Summer Youth Program is a win-win opportunity for both the participant and local businesses. Last year more than 1,000 youth participated, resulting in an economic impact of $1.2 million in Central Florida.
The program is free and open to high school students in Lake, Sumter, Seminole, Osceola and Orange Counties. However there are certain requirements to qualify. All participants can earn up to $1,000 participating in the program.