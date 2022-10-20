CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a non-profit and local government job fair on Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more!
The region-wide hiring event will occur at all five CareerSource Central Florida Career Centers in Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole Counties and Wildwood Community Center in Sumter County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help Central Florida residents have access to career opportunities and on-site employer interviews.
More than 60 companies, including Dr. Phillips Center, City of Mount Dora, Florida Department of Corrections, City of Kissimmee Police Department, Seminole County Sheriff’s Department and others will attend the event representing various positions and opportunities.
Those in the community seeking employment and who are interested in attending the Non-Profit & Public Service job fair can do so by registering at CareerSourceCentralFlorida/JobFair
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Wildwood Community Center in Sumter County