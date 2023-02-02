High school students can now sign-up for interactive programs giving them hands on experience to guide them on their future career journey
CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF), Florida’s second largest regional workforce board, announced that applications for its interactive and engaging Summer Youth Program are now open.
The program allows high school students (ages 15-19) to explore career paths, obtain specialized career training and gain work experience with local businesses right here in Central Florida.
“CareerSource Central Florida’s immersive summer youth programs give students in our community valuable work experience and training to help guide them to future careers right here in Central Florida and beyond,” said Andrea Wesser-Brawner, vice president of Special Projects at CareerSource Central Florida.
“We work closely with Central Florida’s leading businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions to provide dynamic experiences that can have a life-changing impact on youth in our community. At CSCF, we are passionate about inspiring youth and helping them be successful in their future, which is what this program is designed to do.”
All participating students have the chance to earn a minimum of $1,200 while exploring, engaging, and gaining job experience for the future. Young adults who reside in Sumter, Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties are encouraged to apply at CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com/Summer-Youth.
The program offers three tracks dedicated to exploring participants’ interests and helping them understand their options early in their career journey.
Explore Track - This is designed for those who are still undecided about their future career path. This track includes hands-on project experience and networking opportunities in different career fields, all while working on a college campus. Students on this track will learn about critical financial aid and gain other valuable resources for their future.
Engage Track – This is designed for those who have expressed interest in an industry and want to learn more about specific careers inside the field. The track provides participants with hands-on skill development and portfolio creation, networking and exposure to certification programs in high-demand. This year’s programs include construction, STEM, hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare and more.
Experience Track - this provides students with a summer job with local businesses for up to five weeks earning $15/hr. for 30 hours a week. Students receive training and mentorship from seasoned professionals and learn about team building, financial literacy and work readiness.
To learn more and apply to CSCF’s Summer Youth Program, visit CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com/Summer-Youth
CareerSource Central Florida
CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is Florida’s second largest regional workforce board that is state and federally funded with an annual operating budget of approximately $45 million. CSCF provides comprehensive services to connect career seekers and local businesses at no cost. Services include screening and hiring talent; employee training and education; paid internships and no cost skills training and education programs.