Dear Karen,
My mother has dementia and lives across the country, so we rarely get to see each other. Our last meeting was some time ago, and I had worried that she might not recognize me. A social worker suggested that I go in and introduce myself, “Hi Mom, I’m your daughter, Jane.” I was hoping not to confuse or distress her if she saw me as a stranger. She responded beautifully and it warmed my heart that she still knew me. A year has passed, and I am planning another visit. Again, I am not sure she will recognize me. Are there some specific things I can do that will make this reunion successful?
Dear Reader,
No caregiver wants to imagine or experience that horrible day when their loved one doesn’t know them. Every dementia journey is different, but I have a few suggestions that might be helpful.
If Zoom visits are possible, they are a good way to keep your face fresh for your mother, regardless of the distance between you.
Send labeled photographs often and especially in advance of your visit.
Loading old and new photos to a digital frame are just an email away. Place this frame in her home where it can be continuously seen. When you or others are there, share a running commentary of people and events in the photos. I used this technique with my mom and because of the constant repetition, she was able to remember her parents and cousins very well, and we were blessed that she recognized my sisters and me right up to her passing.
During the length of your visit, crazy as it may seem, wear a large name and relationship tag around your neck. Always present an introduction, smile, compliment and hug when you enter and leave the house.
Sometimes conversations may seem awkward or impossible during visits. Storytelling is an excellent memory trigger, so verbally share your loved one’s life story. They will hear you and it’s very possible they will remember your voice. There might not always be verbal interaction, but nods, smiles and a hand-squeeze can provide treasured communication.
Although there are times when your mother may not know your name, it may be an emotionally valued moment for you just to be perceived as someone she likes and is happy to see.
Never try to correct what and who your loved ones may or may not know. Caregivers, it will be difficult, but enjoy and love them in whatever stage of life they are living in. And lastly, never give up – there may be lucid days when they know exactly who you are.
