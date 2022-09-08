Dear Karen,
I recently visited my mother, who is 80 and has dementia. I noticed she is forgetting or avoiding showering. She is sensitive when reminded of doing necessary tasks and complains that she is treated like a child. What are creative ways to remind loved ones with memory loss about hygiene habits such as brushing teeth or showering?
Dear reader,
Unfortunately, this situation is problematic for most people on the dementia journey. Your mother is in the early stages of memory loss, so this is the opportune time to begin a hygiene regimen. Allowing her to make decisions, whenever possible, will offer her a sense of control, and her cooperation should improve.
It’s impossible to know whether those with dementia forget to brush their teeth, forget how to brush their teeth or forget if they have brushed their teeth. One way to solve this dilemma so they aren’t constantly questioned is to do things together. Create a specific time when both caregivers and loved ones brush their teeth, comb their hair and wash their faces. In addition, if you are used to going to a hairdresser or barber together, continue these outings for as long as possible.
Bathing presents one of the hardest challenges, because it is an intimate activity that exemplifies the concept of “invasion of personal space.” In many cases, modesty was a trained way of life, and having someone bathe them may result in verbal and/or physical resistance.
As you give any instructions or commands during the bathing process, use “we” rather than “you,” so they don’t feel alone or scared. To avoid an immediate negative trigger, avoid using the words bath or shower. Try a more positive approach to the process by saying in a soft voice, “Let’s wash up and then we’ll have a snack.”
Experts agree that preparing the bathroom in advance has a calming effect. Pre-heat the room with a space heater, play soft music and be very aware of the temperature and intensity of the water. Using a hand-held showerhead can control when and where the water touches your loved one. Tell them each step of the way what you are doing and what to expect, so they are not shocked or frightened. The use of towels to cover body parts during the shower is less humiliating and providing a front and back towel after bathing keeps them from getting chilled. Another sensory consideration is to pat their body dry rather than rubbing.
This will never be an easy job. Comfort and dignity will always be the keys to success.
