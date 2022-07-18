Dear Karen,
My husband and I live 600 miles away from my 94-year-old mother, and for the past five years we have traveled and stayed with her for a week every two months. During this time my mother has become paranoid. She believes people are coming into her home at night rearranging things, stealing her possessions and causing general mayhem. Sadly, she believes I am the one doing this and my brother, also her caregiver, is blameless. Is paranoia a normal behavior for those with dementia?
Dear reader,
Thank you for your letter. I am so sorry for the emotional hurt and stress you must be feeling. It is important at this stage for you to get a medical diagnosis by a neurologist. I believe it is wise to have your brother and mother attend this evaluation to avoid any further agitation between you and her. Non-drug approaches are usually the best-case scenario, but it is common and often beneficial for medication to be prescribed.
You should remain listed as a person authorized to receive medical information, and it would be wise to consider a private consultation with the doctor. In your mother’s case, a medical evaluation may reveal either Lewy body dementia (LBD) or Parkinson’s disease.
They both are affected by sudden or major changes in functional ability and behaviors that are caused by abnormal deposits of protein in the brain, called Lewy bodies.
Eighty percent of people with LBD experience visual hallucinations, seeing things that are not there, and non-visual hallucinations such as hearing or smelling things that are not there. Delusions, the belief in incorrect or inaccurate things about family and friends, and paranoia, the extreme distrust of others, may often occur.
Consider and observe other symptoms and behaviors that might suggest LBD. These include confusion about time and place, disorganized thoughts and wakefulness. As this illness progresses, other physical problems such as balance, slow movement, shaking, swallowing difficulties and sleep disorders are common. Mood symptoms include depression, apathy, anxiety and agitation.
Although paranoia is most common in LBD and Parkinson’s disease, it can present in Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Caregivers and their loved ones will receive the best diagnosis by being prepared to discuss all health problems and symptoms with the doctor, especially those related to thinking patterns, movement, sleep, behaviors and mood. Again, I suggest private conversations between caregivers and doctors to avoid further agitation or stress for loved ones.
In my next column, I’ll address another caregiver question relating to paranoia behaviors.
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”