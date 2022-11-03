Dear Karen,
I’m confused about Hospice. The word itself always seems to make people show instant sympathy, as if your person will be dying in a few days. Other people I have talked to view hospice as a very positive option. Can you explain it so that I will be prepared and educated to consider this process for my father who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s?
Dear Reader,
Hospice is not care that hastens death, rather it is medical care for those with a life expectancy of six months or less, when there is no cure or treatment to prolong life.
Although there is continual research being done, Alzheimer’s is an illness that has no cure. Hospice is available to people with many different illnesses, including cancer, Parkinson’s disease, heart, lung and kidney disease, to name a few.
When hospice begins, the focus of care changes to symptom management and quality of life. Many people find that they wish they had understood hospice and had used its many benefits sooner. Families can reach out for services themselves, but a doctor and a hospice doctor confirm eligibility. Care can be provided in a private home, assisted living, nursing home and in some cases, a hospital.
Referring to your question, yes, hospice is a very positive avenue to take as soon as eligibility is established. At that moment, you and your loved one have team care. The hospice team has a doctor, medical director, registered nurse, hospice aide, volunteers, a social worker and a chaplain. Together they address physical, emotional, spiritual and financial needs for the patient and support groups, grief counseling and bereavement support are available for family members.
My mother was placed on hospice while living in a memory care assisted living facility. I viewed it as an opportunity for her to receive more care from an additional group of people that focused on her during their visits, rather than having to rely solely on staff members at the facility.
When the hospice nurses came, they would pleasantly and thoroughly check on all her physical needs. Afterwards they reported their findings and concerns to the physician and me. I was lucky to have a nurse that became a friend to my mother and me, and I will cherish her for days to come. Although mom was unresponsive on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, I knew in my heart of hearts that she would not pass until Friday when this nurse came on duty.
There is much to learn about this topic, and I will address it further in my next column.
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”