The Wildwood Wildcats played the Chiefland Indians last Friday night and while they took the loss, 28-20, it was a hard-fought game, according to Wildwood’s athletic director, Brian Haugabrook.
He said it was a good game that went into overtime and noted they were pleased with the way the team played the entire game, noting a lot of it is built effort and how you finish the game.
They say things put into play that they had worked on during the week and even with two starters out this week, they did well.
“We saw some things that those guys can do,” he said, noting they had some time to prepare.
Vernell Brown scored two TDs for the Cats and Jamare Dickens scored one.
Next up for the Cats, it’s the Jefferson County Tigers in Monticello. Game time is 7:30 p.m.