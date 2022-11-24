The Wildwood Wildcats end the season with an 8-3 record after falling to the Hawthorne Hornets 33-15 in the regional semifinals – the Cats second contest in the 1R Region 4 District.
Despite the loss, the Cats had plenty of good plays on the field, with interceptions and passing for yardage gains. They had 159 yards total – 122 passing and 37 rushing.
Zechariah Poyser and Vincent Brown led the Cats this season with total all-purpose yards – Poyser with 301 and Brown with 115.
Ricky Harding led in solo tackles with 30 solos and 45 assists, next is Azarius Hayes and Jeremiah Colebrooks –Hayes with 23 solos and 24 assists, Colebrooks with 23 solos and 26 assists. Ten of those tackles were sacks for Harding.
Benjamin Bellamy also had 10 sacks for the season.