The 1A District 7 Wildwood Wildcats have three wins of games during the last few days of 2022.
On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Cats took Redeemer Christian of Ocala, 77-35 in an away game.
They followed up with Wednesday, Dec. 28 win against Caldwell Academy, Greensboro, N.C. in a 67-61 win and an 84-70 win against Veritas Collegiate Academy in Chesapeake, W.Va.
High points went to D. McCray with 17 points, Adyn Corbin with 14 points and Vince Brown, Jr. with 13 points in the Veritas game.
Malachi Martin, Trey Brown, Zech Poyser, Ben Bellamy, Jamari Dickens and Jah’ Nathan Munn also added to the Wildwood score.
The Cats are 8-4 as they come off a Dec. 30 loss to the Lexington Christian Eagles. The Cats lost to Lexington, 62-51.
Player Ben Bellamy was named Player of the Game with a total of 19 points on the scoreboard.
Adyn Corbin followed with 11 points and Zech Poyser with nine points. Also scoring for the Cats – Malachi Martin, Jamari Dickens and Vincent Brown, Jr.
Next up, The Villages Charter was on the schedule for Thursday, Jan. 5 in a home game. Game time 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Jan. 7, it’s Cats vs. Umatilla, away. Game time is 7 p.m.