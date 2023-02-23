The Wildwood Wildcats boys’ basketball team took the game against the Vanguard Panthers on Thursday, Feb. 16, 88-44.
Adyn Corbin was the high scorer with 19 points, followed by Zechariah Poyser with 17 points and Demetrice McCray with 14. Ben Bellamy added nine, Clifton Johnson added seven, Jamari Dickens added five and Malachi Martin added four. Ryan Harrison, Sharef Jackson and Louis Brown also added to the board.
McCray was named player of the game.
The Cats scored 31 in the first quarter, 20 in the second quarter and 28 in the third. They wrapped up with another nine points in the fourth quarter.
