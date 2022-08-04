The Sumter County Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Rohan Recreation Center. The center is located at 850 Kristine Way, Wildwood.
Registration ends on Monday, Aug. 16.
The Sumter County Chamber of Commerce hosts a bimonthly lunch meeting on the third Wednesday of every other month. The Chamber uses this meeting as a way to help educate their members and attendees with relevant information for our local business community.
Executive director Jessica Kelly notes they are excited about a brand new website, up and running for the organization.
The August lunch will focus on the website and what’s available, including individual business links for members.