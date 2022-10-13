The Sept. 10 meeting of Granville Beville 2234 met at the home of Joyce White in Bushnell. The chapter celebrated the 128th anniversary of the United Daughters of the Confederacy which was founded in Nashville in 1894 by Caroline Goodlett and Anna Rains. The five objectives of this organization are historical, patriotic, memorial, educational and benevolent. There are national projects as well as state and local projects for chapters from New York to California, from Ohio to Texas.
The members read a poem together in honor of their heritage and Carol Anderson gave a book review on Doctors in Gray which highlighted the medical history in the South during the War Between the States.
The yearbook chairman, Liz Sumner, added more information about Granville Beville, Sumter County, and the Battle of Gainesville to the new yearbooks that were passed out to the members.
The registrar is happy to report that two transfers have been sent in to the Division Registrar; she is also working on a new application. Today’s two guests indicated a desire to join the chapter. She is also working on applications for the Military Service Award which honors veterans who have a Confederate ancestor.
The historian is working on the press book which will be taken to the Florida Division Convention on Sept. 30. Three members will be attending the convention.
White reported on the upcoming Lee-Jackson Banquet in January. The guest speaker will be Donna Barron from Georgia. The chapter will be joining the General John C. Breckinridge Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans at this event.
The next meeting was slated for Oct. 8. The program will be about Brigadier General Thomas Lanier Clingman.