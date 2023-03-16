Lake-Sumter State College (LSSC) held its sixth annual Scholarship Dinner on March 7 at the Everett A. Kelly Convocation Center at the main campus in Leesburg. The college is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.
Dr. Laura Byrd, the LSSC Foundation executive director, welcomed everyone and introduced LSSC president, Dr. Heather Bigard.
She reported on the new curriculum and the prospect of new buildings for the college, which continues to expand. The Foundation awarded $1,045,000 to more than 1,300 students, with the college serving more than 8,000 students in 2022.
Joyce White, honorary regent of Bertha Hereford Hall National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), attended the dinner as a representative of her DAR chapter. Each year this chapter awards scholarships to two students. This year the two recipients were Jessica Bialkowski and Madison Veatch. Both students plan to major in elementary education.
The scholarship recipients were congratulated on their success at LSSC and the scholarship donors were thanked for their efforts to make the college successful in its attempts to help local students.