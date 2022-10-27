The Oct. 8 meeting of Granville Beville 2234, United Daughters of the Confederacy, met at the home of Pam Smyth. The chapter honored their ancestors in the Day of the Dead celebration with decorations, masks and food.
Joyce White read a poem called “Ye Southern Souls, Do Not Despair!” by Robert Guidry, a member of the Nathan Bedford Forrest Camp 1931, Sons of Confederate Veterans of Covington, La. She also related a book review of “Haunted Vicksburg” by Dr. Alan Brown.
Carol Anderson gave a book review of “Dickison and His Men: Reminiscences of the War in Florida” which tells the story of J.J. Dickison, written by his wife Mary Elizabeth Dickison and published in 1890.
Registrar Tammy Moore reported that the transfer of Connie Baker has been completed. Moore is also working on several other applications.
Due to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Division Convention has been postponed until a new date is set. The ladies in the Fort Myers Chapter 2614 have suffered great damage to their homes. Reports and the press book are ready for the convention when the new date is named.
Members should bring items for Anchor House next month so the donations can be sent to the sailors who will be there during the holidays. The mission of Anchor House, Inc. is to reach out to any and all international seafarers, truckers and the community at Port Manatee, Fl.
White encouraged members to mark their calendars for the upcoming Lee-Jackson Banquet in January. The guest speaker will be Donna Barron from Georgia. Her dad, Roy Faulkner, was the carver of Stone Mountain. The chapter will be joining the General John C. Breckinridge Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans at this event.
Anderson presented the program about Brigadier General Thomas L. Clingman. He was born in 1812 in western North Carolina, studied law, and was admitted to the bar in 1832. After serving in the state senate, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives where he served five terms from 1842-1858. He joined the Confederacy in 1861 and saw action in many battles. After the war, he was prohibited from returning to politics so he became an advocate for Western North Carolina development. One of the things that he did was to explore and measure mountain peaks. Clingman’s Dome is named in his honor. It is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains with an elevation of 6,643 feet. On a clear day, visibility is over 100 miles. Clingman died Nov. 3, 1897 and was buried in Asheville.
The next meeting will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Wildwood. The program will be about the Kentucky Home for Confederate Veterans.