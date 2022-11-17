The 127th Annual Convention of the Florida Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy took place on Nov. 12 at the Hernando Country Shrine Club in Spring Hill. The original date for the convention was Oct. 1 in Orlando but it had to be postponed due to Hurricane Ian.
President Joyce White and treasurer Mary Harrison attended the much-reduced convention. New division officers were elected and installed for the next biennium. Awards were handed out to each chapter.
Granville Beville 2234 received the following certificates: Honor Chapter; Largest Contribution to a Florida Education Fund; First chapter to submit most accurate record of contributions; and for being the best chapter in District IV of Florida.
Two members won special awards: Carol Anderson won first place for the Division Essay Award for “The Confederate Air Force: Balloon Reconnaissance” from the Division Historian and also received first place for the Most Outstanding Southern/Confederate Published Original Work by a UDC member from the Southern Literature and Arts Chairman.
White received second place for the Most Outstanding Original Southern/Confederate Poem, entitled “Thoughts of a Weary Soldier.”
While these two were at the convention, the chapter held its Nov. 12 meeting at the home of Cindi Hinkle. Those attending the chapter meeting were Hinkle, Carol Anderson, Connie Baker, Tammy Moore, Jackie Jones, Liz Sumner, Irish Wolf and prospective members Sarah DeHart and Pam Rodgers.
Wolf reported on two books: Fortitude by Dale R. Spaulding and Confederate Home Cooking by Patricia M. Mitchell.
Anderson reported on the book My Old Confederate Home by Rusty Williams and Wolf shared the poem, “Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep” by Mary Elizabeth Frye.
Registrar Moore is currently working on the applications of DeHart, Lumpkin and Jordan.
Members were encouraged to mark their calendars for the upcoming Lee-Jackson Banquet in January. The guest speaker will be Donna Barron from Georgia. Her dad, Roy Faulkner, was the carver of Stone Mountain. The chapter will be joining the General John C. Breckinridge Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans at this event.
Anderson presented the program “Sheltering Love: The Kentucky Confederate Home.” At the end of the 19th century, more and more Confederate veterans were suffering from old wounds, disease and old age. Since the 14th amendment prohibited federal aid to these men, the Confederate Association of Kentucky pledged to provide support for the veterans. Its Grand Opening was on Oct. 23, 1902, after much planning and donations from many people, including many UDC chapters. The home closed in 1934, when the last five residents were relocated to another facility.
The next meeting will take place on Dec. 10 in Bushnell.