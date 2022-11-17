The Sumter County Health Department (Sumter-CHD) has free Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits.
According to the CHD, this medication can reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state.
Naloxone is available to people who use opioid narcotics, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, friends, family members and others who may witness an overdose.
Kits consist of two Naloxone nasal sprays that are administered even without a health care professional present.
Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed.
Naloxone can be administered by a bystander (non-healthcare professional) before emergency medical assistance becomes available, but it is not intended to substitute for professional medical care.
Individuals should call 911 immediately when an opioid overdose is suspected, before administering Naloxone.
Persons requesting a kit from Sumter-CHD must meet the following eligibility:
• Must be 18 years old or older
• Individuals at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose
• Caregivers who may witness an opioid overdose or others likely to experience or witness an opioid overdose.
Naloxone kits can be obtained at Sumter CHD offices at the following locations:
415 E Noble Avenue in Bushnell and at 104 Rutland Street in Wildwood.
Naloxone kits are free and no appointment is necessary. People using Naloxone receive educational material, referrals and connections for substance abuse intervention.